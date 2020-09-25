SATURDAY
Anderson
City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
Arts, Crafts, and Vendor Fair, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Greek’s Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
JT Sifuentes, 6-9 p.m., patio, Riviera Maya, 4434 S. Scatterfield Road.
Helpling Band, 8 p.m., T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Resounding Maybes CD Release Show at The Flyover, 8-11 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.
Middletown
“Jurassic Park,” movie in the vineyard (21 and over), 8 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.
Outfitters Drive-in movie fundraiser (Hotel Transylvania and Hocus Pocus), 7-10:45 p.m., student parking lot, Pendleton Heights High School, 1 Arabian Drive.
