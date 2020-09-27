Go MAD
Events and activities planned for Monday:
Anderson
Anderson Senior Safety Net Food Distribution, 3-4 p.m., Visiting Angels, 110 E. Hartman Road. Hosted by Lifestream Services and Second Harvest Food Bank.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 27, 2020 @ 9:55 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.