Anderson
First Friday Arts Walk, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building and other downtown and area arts venues.
Simmons Dance Night, 8-11 p.m.; doors open, 7 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m.; Beulah Park, Madison County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak, 5 p.m.; American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Frog leg and broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until sold out), Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
New Castle
Farmers Pike Festival featuring Cook & Belle, 6 p.m.; 1965 S. County Road 850.
