Anderson
• Mounds Park Meet-Up hosted by Indiana Trail Running, 6:15-7:30 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
• Marine Corps League Mounds Detachment meeting, 7 p.m., United Auto Workers Hall, 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
• Creatures Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.
Lapel
• Katrelle, 8 p.m.-midnight, Woody’s Bar & Grill, 737 N. Main St.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
