Go Mad
Anderson
• Last Friday Open Jam 6 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
• GameChanger – The Live Tour! 7 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, 2324 Jackson St.
• God Encounter 7 to 9 p.m. at By His Grace Ministry, 720 E. Seventh St.
• TUSK: The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Chesterfield
• New York Strip steak dinner 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
• “Little Women” 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
Noblesville
• The Chicks & Patty Griffin 7:30 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.