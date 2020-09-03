Anderson
Free ham-and-cheese sandwich sack lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets.
Art Association of Madison County opening reception, 6-8 p.m.; awards, 6:30 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Friday Night Dance, 8-11 p.m. (for all ages), Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., shelterhouse at Beulah Park, Indiana 9.
Daleville
Trolls in the park: Summer Movie Series 2020, 9-11 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park.
Pendleton
South Madison Visual Arts Exhibit at First Friday, 6-8:30 p.m., Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
