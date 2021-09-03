Anderson
Fashion Show (part of Anderson Black Expo), 4 p.m.; Anderson Black Expo, 5 p.m.; Jackson Park, Raible Avenue and West 22nd Street.
Night of Thrills (Crown Vic Figure 8’s, Front Wheel Drive Figure 8’s, Roll Over Competition, School Bus Figure 8, and Trailer Figure 8; races begin, 7 p.m.; Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Alexandria
Labor Day Party with The Cool Babies, 8 p.m.; Hoosierland Park, 2641 E. 1300N.
Elwood
“Much Ado About Nothing,” 7 p.m.; Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Middletown
Summer Concert Series, 5-8 p.m.; Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
