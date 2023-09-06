LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Chicken-and-noodle dinner 5 to 6:30 p.m. at North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.

Frankton

Bingo 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.

Middletown

5 Speeds 6:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

Tags

Trending Video