Anderson
Chicken-and-noodle dinner 5 to 6:30 p.m. at North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
Frankton
Bingo 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Middletown
5 Speeds 6:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 7:42 am
|
