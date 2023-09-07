Anderson
New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Leonid & Friends: The Music of Chicago 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
“Lend Me a Tenor” 7:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Indianapolis
An Evening with John Cusack and Screening of “Say Anything” 7:30 p.m. at Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St.
Pendleton
ParkFest 2023 6 to 9 p.m. at Barnhart Field, Falls Park.