Anderson
Jeep-in for Alzheimer’s 5 to 8 p.m. at Bethany Pointe Health Campus, 1707 Bethany Road.
The Doo (part of the Summer Concert Series) 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Alexandria
Farmers and Artists Market 3 to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Albany
Street Car Race Wars: 6 p.m. at Muncie Dragway, 7901 E. Ind. 28-67.
Chesterfield
Steak and frog leg dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Fishers
Snarky Puppy 7 to 10 p.m. at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.
Muncie
Final Bike Night of 2023 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Benson Motorcycles, 6410 W. McGalliard Road.
Nashville
Grand Funk Railroad 8 p.m. at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd.
Pendleton
Live music with Blues Underfire 8 p.m. at The Stable, 105 E. State St.
Fall Creek Heritage Fair 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.
Downtown Pendleton Fall Festival 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., downtown Pendleton.
Tipton
Crush: Bon Jovi Experience 6 p.m. at 100 W. Jefferson St. (part of the Tipton County Pork Festival).