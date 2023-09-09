Anderson
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.
10th annual Car, Truck and Cycle Show by the Madison County Democrat Ladies; registration, 10 a.m.; judging at noon; awards at 1:30 p.m. at UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Anderson Police Department Block Party 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pulaski Park, East 38th Street.
Central Indiana Old Car Club Car Show noon to 4 p.m. at Frazier’s Dairy Maid, 3311 Main St.
Anderson Public Library presents: No Fiction Here Book Club 1 to 2 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Community Unity Movie Night 4 to 7:30 p.m.; feature film, “Woman King” 8:30 p.m. at Jackson Park, 2200 Raible Ave.
“Lend Me a Tenor” 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
Andersontown Powwow and Indian Market 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Alexandria City Jam noon to 9 p.m., downtown Alexandria.
Throwback Car Show featuring Cook and Belle 8 p.m., Alexandria.
Elwood
Fall Festival 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Simple Goodness Soaps, 5140 W. 1550N.
Indianapolis
Jason Michael Carroll 8:45 p.m. at 8 Seconds Saloon, 111 N. Lynhurst Drive.
Muncie
Cammack Station Tractor Show 10 a.m. at Cammack Station, 9200 W. Jackson St.
Hog roast 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Department, 8021 N. Ind. 3.
Nashville
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder 8 p.m. at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd.
Noblesville
Free community caboose rides 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nickel Plate Express, 825 Forest Park Drive.
American English (Beatles Tribute) 7 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.
The Smashing Pumpkins: The World Is A Vampire Tour 6:30 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.
Pendleton
Fall Creek Heritage Fair 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.
Fall Festival 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Pendleton.
Pop Rox Band 7:30 p.m. at Sahm’s Smokehouse Barbecue, 250 Reformatory Road.
Tipton
No Fences: The Ultimate Tribute to Garth Brooks (part of Tipton County Pork Festival) 6 p.m. at 100 W. Jefferson St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
“Lend Me A Tenor” 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
Andersontown Powwow and Indian Market 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairground, 512 E. Fourth St.
Noblesville
Pearl Jam 7:30 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.