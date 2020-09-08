Anderson
Coffee, Tea and Me hosted by Indiana Warrior Alliance/Heroes Helping Hand, 6 p.m., 3805 Madison Ave.
Trivia with Tyson, 7-9 p.m., T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Yoga at the Park hosted by A Town Center, 8 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Kettle Top Comedy Hour: Kyle Buck, 8-10 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Beginner line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
The 78’s, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
