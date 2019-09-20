Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
- Nash Country Caravan, Walk to End Alzheimers, 8-10 a.m., Shadyside Park, 1112 Broadway.
- Madison/Delaware County Walk to End Alzheimers, 8-11 a.m., Shadyside Park, 1112 Broadway.
- Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
- Rummage/bake sale, 8 a.m.,-1 p.m., Mounds Baptist Church, 3001 Mounds Road.
- Free Dentistry Day (cleanings and extractions), 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Anderson Family Dental, 777 Broadway, Suite B. Served on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Third annual Anderson Aerie 174 Eagle Riders Kids for Christmas Ride, registration, 10:30-11:45 a.m.; kickstands up, noon; dinner following; auction, 6-6:30 p.m.; State of Mind band, 8 p.m., 1315 Meridian St.
- Fish fry, noon-4 p.m., Greater St. Mark Church, 2232 Dewey St.
- Mounds Mall Fall Carnival hosted by Jessop Amusements, 1-10 p.m., Mounds Mall.
- K-9 Companions, 10 a.m.-noon, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. (volunteers from Love on a Leash will be at the library with their registered therapy dogs.) Read a book to your new furry friends or just visit the pups and give them a pet.
- Pawpalooza hosted by the Animal Protection League, 2-8 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets. Tickets, $10, at www.eventbrite.com.
- Seventh annual Community Chefs, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Country Club, 602 Northshore Blvd. Tickets sold out.
- Senior dance, 6-9 p.m., every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. Cost is $5 per person. Smoke-free environment.
- Liberty’s “Got Talent,” 7 p.m., elementary gymnasium, Liberty Christian School, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
Chesterfield
- Spirit Fest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Camp Chesterfield, 50 Lincoln Way.
Frankton
- Annual rummage/bake sale/lunch, 8 a.m.-noon, Madison Christian Church.
- Dan’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., Family Life Center.
- Frankton Heritage Days Festival, Heritage Field, 850 N. 575W.
