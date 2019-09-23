GO MAD
Activities and events planned for Tuesday:
Anderson
• Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
• Yoga At A Town, 5:30-6:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Interactive Hypnosis Workshop: Self-Hypnosis, 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- • Soroptimist International of Anderson meeting, 6:30 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Toastmasters Club-Chief Anderson Toastmasters, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Edgewood
• Book of Golden Deeds Award dinner honoring Jay and Nancy Ricker, 6 p.m. reception; 6:45 p.m. dinner, Edgewood Golf Course & Event Center, 519 Golf Club Road. Hosted by Anderson Noon Exchange Club.
