LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

GO MAD

Activities and events planned for Tuesday:

Anderson

• Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.

• Yoga At A Town, 5:30-6:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.

Interactive Hypnosis Workshop: Self-Hypnosis, 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

  • • Soroptimist International of Anderson meeting, 6:30 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.

• Toastmasters Club-Chief Anderson Toastmasters, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Edgewood

Interactive Hypnosis Workshop: Self-Hypnosis, 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.• Book of Golden Deeds Award dinner honoring Jay and Nancy Ricker, 6 p.m. reception; 6:45 p.m. dinner, Edgewood Golf Course & Event Center, 519 Golf Club Road. Hosted by Anderson Noon Exchange Club.

Tags

Recommended for you