Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
- Muffins for Mom, 7-10 a.m., Liberty Christian School, 2025 Hillcrest Ave.
- Soroptimist International of Anderson yard sale fundraiser, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 2701 N. Stewart Road.
- Church rummage/bake sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Elm Grove Christian Church, 2940 N. 300W.
- Dan’s Fish Fry (all-you-can-eat fish or chicken), 4-8 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.
- All-you-can-eat fish (cod) dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- Toy Factory Band in concert, 7:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
- Rodney Carrington, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- Opening night of Indy Scream Park, 7 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
Lapel
- 73rd annual fish fry hosted by Lions Club, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Lions Building, 329 S. Main St.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners,11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
