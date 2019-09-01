Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Monday:
Anderson
Mr. Tanner’s Arts Experience (for children up to age 5), 10-11 a.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Madison County Solidarity Labor Council & United Auto Workers Building Committee Labor Day picnic, noon-3 p.m., UAW 1963, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Rock Bottom Boys of Madison County concert, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.
Cicero
28th annual Red Bridge Park Car Show with craft fair, music and food, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Red Bridge Park, 697 W. Jackson St.
New Castle
Mount Lawn Speedway Car Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mount Lawn Speedway, 1494 S. 400W.
39th annual Farmer’s Pike Festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1965 S. 850E.
