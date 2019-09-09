Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Tuesday:
Anderson
• Parenting Classes, 1-2-3 Magis Discipline Classes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
Alexandria
• Alexandria-Monroe High School Class of ‘63 meeting, 11 a.m., Rachel’s Hiway Cafe, Ind. 9
• Couples country dance lessons — 5 to 7 p.m.; Lead & Follow Dance — 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday; Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
