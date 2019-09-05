Activities and events planned for Friday:
Anderson
- Senior Bingo Bash, 2:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
- Perkinsville Church's all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin dinners, 4-7:30 p.m., Jackson Township Gymnasium, 7916 W. 300N.
- Chicken dinner (with a pork chop), 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- First Friday, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and 15 other venues. Presented by the Anderson Art Alliance.
- Janette Ellen Evans Coplin "A Retrospective", opening reception, 5-8 p.m., Park Place Arts, 515 E. Eighth St.
- Anderson Art Work, 6-8 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.
- Kids Night Out, 6-9 p.m., Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St. Games, food and fun. For children first through sixth grade.
- Alley Theatre Gala, 7 p.m., Hoover Studio Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St. Entertainment by Jill O'Malia and Rick Vale. Reservations required.
- Jazz & Soul in the Silver Lounge featuring Joyce Licorish & Friends, 7-10 p.m., LouEvents Banquet & Catering, 1803 Broadway.
- First Friday with Thomas Wayne Pruitt, 7-10 p.m., Creatures of Habitat Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.
- Natalie Grant concert, doors open, 6 p.m.; concert, 7-10 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive. Tickets are $29 per person.
- Carl Storie Band in concert, 7:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Alexandria
- Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Kiwanis Entertainment Building, Beulah Park.
Middletown
- Frog leg dinners and broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (or until sold out), American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
- Heritage Fair, Falls Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.