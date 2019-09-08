Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Monday:
Anderson
• Free movie for seniors, “Breakthrough,” 10 a.m., Mounds 10 Theater. Doors open 9:30 a.m.
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Anderson High School Class of ‘50 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
• Anderson AARP Chapter meeting, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 12th and Jackson streets.
• Pizza dinners, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Alexandria
• Monthly fundraiser chicken-and-noodle luncheon, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Commons Street Church, 204 W. Church St.
Elwood
• Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
