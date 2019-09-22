GO MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Monday:
Anderson
• Life Line Screening, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 911 S. Rangeline Road.
• Senior euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Friday, United Auto Workers Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Pizza dinners, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Madison County Historical Society meeting, 7 p.m., MCHC, 11 W. 11th St.
Elwood
• Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.