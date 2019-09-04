Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
Used book sale hosted by Community Hospital Auxiliary, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
Triad meeting, 10:30 a.m., theater area, Mounds Mall.
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Cruise-In, 5-9 p.m., Mielke Way Coatings, 201 Andover Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.