Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Tuesday:
Anderson
Meet ’N Greet with Jenni Clark hosted by the Tatting Corner, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tatting Corner, 4 E. Main St.
Parenting Classes, 1-2-3 Magis Discipline Classes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St.
Anderson High School Class of ’63 luncheon, noon, Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of ‘59 luncheon, noon, Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
Top Live Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
Couples country dance lessons, 5-7 p.m., Lead & Follow Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday; Eagles Aerie 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Madison County Extension Homemakers membership open house, 6:30 p.m., large hall, 4-H building, Beulah Park.
