Go MAD

Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday:

Anderson

• Bag Lady & Friend fundraiser for Community Hospital Auxiliary, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.

• Texas Hold’em tournament, cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

• Mounds Mall Fall Carnival hosted by Jessop Amusements, 6-10 p.m., Mounds Mall.

Frankton

• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

