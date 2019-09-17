Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday:
Anderson
• Bag Lady & Friend fundraiser for Community Hospital Auxiliary, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
• Texas Hold’em tournament, cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Mounds Mall Fall Carnival hosted by Jessop Amusements, 6-10 p.m., Mounds Mall.
Frankton
• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.