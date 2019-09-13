Activities and events planned for Saturday:
Anderson
- Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
- Soroptimist International of Anderson yard sale fundraiser, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 2701 N. Stewart Road.
- Church rummage/bake sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Elm Grove Christian Church, 2940 N. 300W.
- Healing Power of Nature Series, 10 a.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
- Sweet 16 Neighborhood’s first-ever block party, noon-3 p.m., corner of 15th Street and Madison Avenue.
- Fifth annual Swingin’ for Sids, charity golf tournament with proceeds going to Chandler Jude Moore fund, registration, noon; tee-off, 1 p.m., Grandview Golf Course, 1905 North Shore Blvd.
- Going Out, Digging In - Mounds State Park, 1-4 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Hosted by the Indiana Historical Society. Explore earthworks created by the Adena-Hopewell people. $25 a person. $20 for members.
- Chicken fry, 4-7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
- Spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
- Highland High School Class of ‘70 hosts 49th year celebration dinner, 6 p.m., deck area, The Curve at Grandview, 1605 North Shore Blvd.
- United Faith Housing fundraiser, dinner, 6 p.m.; auction, 6:30 p.m.; entertainment by Christian comedian, Karen Hunter, “Eula Mae Ledbetter,” 7 p.m., Harter House, 600 Main St.
- '50s and '60s dance, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- The Notebook,” 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Alexandria
- Alexandria Eagle Riders 1771, Bruce Blackwell Memorial Ride, breakfast, 8-10 a.m.; registration, 10 a.m.; kick-stands up, 11 a.m.; Monarch Band, 8 p.m.; Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St. Proceeds to benefit Paula Richardson, and Tim and Connie McCarty.
Lapel
- 73rd annual Lions Club fish fry, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Lions Building, 329 S. Main St.
Daleville
- Fifth annual Ride for the Mounds (Greenway), check-in begins, 11 a.m., Canoe Country, 6660 S. 900W.
Middletown
- The Thompson Team & The Middletown Fall Fun Festival’s 5k (Run/Walk) Run for a Reason, 8 a.m., 755 Locust St. Proceeds donated to the Middletown Fire Department.
- Walk Away From Silence Suicide Prevention Walk, 10 a.m., beginning at the Middletown Police/Fire Station, 653 Locust St., Middletown.
- Flynnville Train with special guests Boggy Branch Band, begins at 7 p.m. (part of Fall Fun Festival, Dietrich Park)
Pendleton
- Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
