Activities and events planned for Friday:
Anderson
- The Church Women United and Area 8 gathering, 9:30 a.m., East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St. $7 charge for lunch.
- Senior euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Friday, United Auto Workers Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- Payne’s Fish & Chips food truck fundraiser, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., courtyard, Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave. Hosted by the CHA Auxiliary.
- Monthly fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
- Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Hand-breaded tenderloin dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- Kids Night Out/Parents Night Off, 6-9 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
- Mounds Mall Fall Carnival hosted by Jessop Amusements, 6-10 p.m., Mounds Mall.
- Stand Up Against Alzheimer’s Comedy Night featuring Sara Huntington, 6:30 p.m., Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St. Proceeds to Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising.
Frankton
- Frankton Heritage Days Festival begins, Heritage Field, 850 N. 575W.
- Annual rummage/bake sale/luncheon, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Madison Christian Church.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.