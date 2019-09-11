Events and activities planned for Thursday:
Anderson
- Alzheimer's Association Monthly Support Group meeting, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Community Hospital Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
- Anderson High School Class of '47 to hold 72nd class reunion, 11:30 a.m., Art's on Broadway.
- Anderson High School Class of ‘60 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Blaze Brew Pub at the Championship Bowling Lanes.
- Painting with Purpose, a Wine & Canvas fundraiser with artist Kim Peyton; doors open, 5:30 p.m.; painting begins, at 6 p.m.; A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
- Bereavement Support Ministry, 7 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road. (Enter through doors across from Highland Middle School.
- Little Bit Country Jamboree, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Lapel
- 73rd annual Lions Club fish fry, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Lions Building, 329 S. Main St.
Matthews
- The Hoppers in concert, 7 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St.
