Activities and events scheduled for Tuesday:
Anderson
- Anderson High School Class of 1949 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Anderson High School class of 1956, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
- Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Free Hip and Knee Replacement Seminar with Dr. Michael Meneghini, 6-7 p.m., Ivy Tech Anderson Campus, 104 W. 53rd St.
- Mounds Mall Fall Carnival hosted by Jessop Amusements, 6-10 p.m., Mounds Mall.
- Poetry Night at A-Town Center, 6:30 p.m., 1206 Meridian St. The club meets every third Thursday of the month.
