Activities and events planned for Sunday:

Elwood

Reminisce Band, 4-6 p.m., Callaway Park.

Frankton

Frankton Town Market, 2-6 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.

Muncie

Central Indiana Gun Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.

New Castle

39th Annual Farmer’s Pike Festival, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., 1965 S. CR 850.

Noblesville

Opening Day of The Apple Store, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Conner Prairie, 13400 N. Allisonville Road.

