Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Sunday:
Elwood
Reminisce Band, 4-6 p.m., Callaway Park.
Frankton
Frankton Town Market, 2-6 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
Muncie
Central Indiana Gun Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
New Castle
39th Annual Farmer’s Pike Festival, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., 1965 S. CR 850.
Noblesville
Opening Day of The Apple Store, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Conner Prairie, 13400 N. Allisonville Road.
