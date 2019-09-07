GO MAD: Sept. 8
Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
Andersontown Powwow & Indian Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Athletic Park.
Residents of the Polish Acre in the ‘50s and ‘60s will gather at 1 p.m. for fellowship and reminiscing, General Pulaski Park on 38th Street. (Bring a lawn chair).
Free cones for Grandparents, 1-5 p.m., Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.
Frankton
Frankton Town Market, 2-6 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
Markleville
Honor and Appreciation Day for Markleville police and fire, as well as Sheriff Scott Mellinger, 10 a.m., North Christian Church, 32 N. State St.
Middletown
37th annual Bill Shockley Memorial, 9 a.m., Tri-County Golf Club. (Rain date: Sept. 15).
