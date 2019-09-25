Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
• Dine and Donate for Operation Love Ministries, 1-8 p.m., IHOP, 1935 E. 53rd St.
• Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Open house, 5-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• “Mamma Mia!” 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
