GO MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday:
Anderson
Teen Game Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library Cardinal Room, Grades 6-12.
Alexandria
Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.
Paint Pouring Party, 4-5 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Library, 117 E. Church St.
Lapel
LEGO Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Lapel Branch Library first floor meeting room, Grades K-2 and 3-6.
Markleville
Chicken-and-noodles luncheon hosted by Christian Women Fellowship “Comfort Keepers,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m., East Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 124 E. Main St.
