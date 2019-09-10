LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

GO MAD

Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday:

Anderson

Teen Game Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library Cardinal Room, Grades 6-12.

Alexandria

Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.

Paint Pouring Party, 4-5 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Library, 117 E. Church St.

Lapel

LEGO Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Lapel Branch Library first floor meeting room, Grades K-2 and 3-6.

Markleville

Chicken-and-noodles luncheon hosted by Christian Women Fellowship “Comfort Keepers,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m., East Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 124 E. Main St.

