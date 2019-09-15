Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Monday:
Anderson
Fundraiser for First United Methodist Church, 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Bob Evans Restaurant, 5555 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Mr. Tanner’s Art Experiments (for children through age 5), 10-11 a.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridan St. Adult must stay during the class.
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., United Auto Workers Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• White River Watchers of Madison County meeting, 6 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Beginning Genealogy, 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Rehearsal of alumni band for Anderson High School Homecoming, 6-8 p.m., band room, Anderson High School. (Open to all band alumni of AHS, Madison Heights and Highland as well as any parent of a current student).
• Civil War Roundtable, 7 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.
Elwood
Bingo, every Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
