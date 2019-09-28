LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events planned for Sunday:

Anderson

• Archaeology Weekend Family Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Mounds State Park.

• “Tennessee Playboy,” 2:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, 1235 University Blvd., Anderson University

• AHS Cross Country Carwash Fundraiser, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Redwood Automotive, 420 E. Hartman Road.

Alexandria

• Annual rummage sale, Izaah Walton League of America Chapter 106, 707 S. Harrison St.

Atlanta

• Atlanta Earth Festival, South Broadway Street, through 5 p.m.

