Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
AndersonSenior euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Friday, United Auto Workers Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• BAM! Beyond a Meal hosted by LifeStream Services, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Sherman Street Church of God, 1820 Sherman St. Call to reserve a spot. 765-649-2548.Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• “Mamma Mia!” 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
• “Tennessee Playboy,” 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, 1235 University Blvd., Anderson University.
• The Mavericks in concert, 9 p.m., Terrace Showroom, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.Madison County Shrine Club fish dinner, 5-7 p.m., $11 for adults, children 12 and under $5.
Alexandria
• Annual rummage sale, Izaah Walton League of America Chapter 106, 707 S. Harrison St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Fall Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 225 W. State St. Hosted by the Men of the church.
