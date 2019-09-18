Activities and events scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
- 2019 East Central Indiana Drug Prevention Summit, 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
- Senior Health and Wellness Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Primrose of Anderson, 1118 W. Cross St.
- Triad meeting with Dr. Thomas Salsbury as guest speaker, 10:30 a.m., Mounds Mall Theatre area.
- Anderson High School Class of 1952 monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
- Family Literacy Night: Apple Adventures, 5:30-7 p.m., Southview Preschool Center, 4500 Main St. (just for families of the preschool).
- Poetry Night, 6 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana.
- Mounds Mall Fall Carnival hosted by Jessop Amusements, 6-10 p.m., Mounds Mall.
Middletown
- Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
