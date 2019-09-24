LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday:

Alexandria

  • Kid Krafts, 4-5 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Library, 117 E. Church St.

Anderson

  • Teen Game Night, 5:50-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, Cardinal Room. Grades 6-12 only.
  • Open Jam, 8-10 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian Ave.

Frankton

  • Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Middletown

  • Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Pendleton

Pumpkin Art Paint and Sip for Ladies Night Out, 5 p.m., The Stable, 105 E. State St.

