Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday:
Alexandria
- Kid Krafts, 4-5 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Library, 117 E. Church St.
Anderson
- Teen Game Night, 5:50-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, Cardinal Room. Grades 6-12 only.
- Open Jam, 8-10 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian Ave.
Frankton
- Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
- Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Pumpkin Art Paint and Sip for Ladies Night Out, 5 p.m., The Stable, 105 E. State St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.