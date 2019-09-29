GO MAD
Activities and events planned for Monday:
Anderson
• Senior euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Friday, United Auto Workers Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Messy Mess, 11-11:45 a.m., Anderson Public Library, Cardinal Room. For preschoolers and toddlers
• ARTastic, 4-4:45 p.m., Anderson Public Library Blue Room (Children’s Department). For Grades 3-6 and K-2
Alexandria
• On the Screen – Old Time Alexandria, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Library, 117 E. Church St. Using a green screen, have your picture taken with one of the library’s many old-time Alexandria photos.
Elwood
• Family Craft Night: DIY Kites, 4-6 p.m., North Madison County Public Library, 1600 Main St.
Commented
