LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

GO MAD

Activities and events planned for Monday:

Anderson

• Senior euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Friday, United Auto Workers Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.

• Messy Mess, 11-11:45 a.m., Anderson Public Library, Cardinal Room. For preschoolers and toddlers

• ARTastic, 4-4:45 p.m., Anderson Public Library Blue Room (Children’s Department). For Grades 3-6 and K-2

Alexandria

• On the Screen – Old Time Alexandria, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Library, 117 E. Church St. Using a green screen, have your picture taken with one of the library’s many old-time Alexandria photos.

Elwood

• Family Craft Night: DIY Kites, 4-6 p.m., North Madison County Public Library, 1600 Main St.

Tags

Recommended for you