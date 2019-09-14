Events and activities scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
Beards, Bogeys & Mustaches for Music, a charity fundraising golf tournament, 8-8:45 a.m.; registration; 9 a.m., shotgun start; Grandview Golf Course, 1907 Northshore Blvd. Hosted by Tri-County Beard & Mustache.
Auditons for “Jekyl & Hyde,” 2-5 p.m., The Alley Theatre, 925 Jackson St. Hosted by Mainstage Theatre, Anderson.
Frankton
Frankton Town Market, 2-6 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
Middletown
Middletown Fall Fun Fest, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Dietrich Park.
Bingo, 4-6 p.m., Community Building, Dietrich Park.
