ANDERSON — The 10th Annual George Smith & Friends Christmas Concert will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Paramount Theatre.
The show is being produced and directed by Norma Smith, George Smith’s wife who also will be the Mistress of Ceremonies. Participating will be Dr. Jamie Boe. a veterinarian who sings; Kurt Stickradt, a blind pianist; and vocalist Dave King.
There also will be an audience singalong.
George Smith will play the Paramount’s refurbished Grand Page Pipe Organ.
Proceeds from the program, and any donations from audience members, will go to upkeep of the organ.
General admission tickets are $10. The event is wheelchair-accessible at the theater, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Tickets may be purchased at the Paramount box office, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Tickets also are available at George Smith’s Music Center, 2030 Raible Ave., Anderson, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
