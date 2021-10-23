ANDERSON — While Halloween may look a little different again this year, Operation Gratitude is committed to continuing to give back in meaningful ways to those who serve.
The Halloween Candy Give-Back Program has been connecting communities with their military and first responder heroes each fall since 2007.
Grateful Americans across the nation share a portion of their excess Halloween candy with Operation Gratitude, which in turn distributes it to deployed troops, veterans and first responders through care packages and direct community deliveries.
In 2020, more than 300,000 Americans donated over 93,000 pounds of candy to Operation Gratitude. The nonprofit mobilizes the support of dedicated volunteers across the nation and distributes the candy to America’s heroes in care packages and through local deliveries to first responders and veterans in 30 states.
Operation Gratitude has an ambitious goal in 2021 to deliver candy to local heroes in all 50 states.
Candy and handwritten thank-you letters for deployed service members, veterans and first responders will be collected at Dr. Gregg Horstmeyer’s dental office at 2038 Broadway, Anderson, Nov. 1-4.
Children can bring their unopened candy to his office, have it weighed and receive money for it. Dr. Horstmeyer will pay $1 per pound of candy; limit 5 pounds per family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.