MUNCIE — There’s still time to register for the 18th Annual Aging Well Conference, which welcomes Neil Ihde, founder of Life IQ. Ihde motivates groups and individuals to work, play, relate and live intelligently.
The Aging Well Conference is set for Thursday, June 1, at the Horizon Convention Center, 401 S. High St., Muncie. The conference is designed for older adults, caregivers, wellness enthusiasts and health professionals. The conference includes a resource fair, continental breakfast and educational breakout sessions.
A plated lunch will be served followed by keynote presentation. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local agencies and organizations about key resources during the vendor fair.
Registration and additional information can be found at lifestreaminc.org/aging-well-conference. Those with questions may contact Angie Jenkins, Outreach Coordinator, at 765-759-1121 ext. 121 or ajenkins@lifestreaminc.org.