BROOKVILLE — The public may cut firewood from certain downed trees at Brookville Lake and Whitewater Memorial State Park.
Trees available for cutting have fallen due to natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides and in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Firewood permit sales and cutting will be available from Wednesday, Nov. 30, through Feb. 24, 2023.
The cost of a pickup load is $10. All firewood cut at the two sites is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at Mounds State Recreation Area or Whitewater Memorial offices from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off the roads. Use of tractors, utility terrain and all-terrain vehicles is prohibited. Wood may be cut and removed from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Mounds State Recreation Area (on.IN.gov/brookvillelake) is at 1418 S. Ind. 101, Brookville, 47012. Whitewater Memorial State Park (on.IN.gov/whitewatermemorial) is at 14108 Ind. 101, Liberty, 47353.
For more information, call Whitewater Memorial office at 765-458-5565.