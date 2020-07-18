MIDDLETOWN — Home-grown sweet corn, grilled pork chops, pork burger sandwiches, as well as homemade bread and desserts are on the menu for the 20th annual Hog Roast sponsored by the CLC Historical Preservation Society.
The event takes place on Saturday, July 25, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Josiah Cromer Homestead Barn (now Howell Farms) near Middletown.
Dinner will be served in this historic, circa 1857, bank barn with massive hand-hewn beams. During the evening the Church at Crossroads will be open for browsing memorabilia from the archives. All of the evening's proceeds will benefit the society for the maintenance and preservation of the church, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.