INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana seventh- and eighth-grade students can still apply for the 21st Century Scholars program, but today, June 30, is the deadline.
Led by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the 21st Century Scholarship is the state’s early college promise program that provides up to four years of undergraduate tuition and fees for eligible students at Indiana colleges and universities.
To qualify, students must apply during their seventh- or eighth-grade year (students cannot apply past June 30 of their eighth-grade year). Most students who qualify for the federal free and reduced lunch guidelines will qualify for the 21st Century Scholars program.
To best serve students, the Commission has split the state into eight outreach regions; and the Commission’s outreach coordinators are available via phone or email. A full list of counties and associated numbers is available at https://cdn.learnmoreindiana.org.