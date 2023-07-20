MIDDLETOWN — Home-grown sweet corn from Spangler Farm, Grand Grilling grilled pork chops and pork burger sandwiches, homemade bread and desserts are all on the menu for the 23rd annual Hog Roast sponsored by the CLC Historical Preservation Society.
It will take place on Saturday, July 22, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Josiah Cromer Homestead Barn (now Howell Farms) near Middletown. Dinner will be served in this historic, circa 1857, bank barn with massive hand-hewn beams. Common Ground will provide live music under the big Sycamore tree. During the evening The Church at Crossroads will be open for browsing memorabilia from the archives. All of the proceeds from this evening will go to the Society for the maintenance and preservation of the historic Church at Crossroads, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The church is open to the public as a site for weddings, recitals, club meetings, family reunions, retreats, anniversary celebrations and more. For more information contact Mary Howell at 765-759-7432.