ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Stifel Financial Corp. has announced that three financial advisers have joined the Anderson, Indiana, Private Client Group office of the firm’s broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. All three advisers were previously with Wells Fargo Advisors.
Joining Stifel are the father-son team of Steve and Daniel Bottomley, who were responsible for $310 million in client assets at Wells Fargo Advisors, and Paul Church, who was responsible for $60 million in client assets.
“I am extremely excited to be reunited with Steve, Paul, and Kimberly Morse, Registered Client Service Associate,” said Steve Warner, Branch Manager. “I am also pleased to have the opportunity to work with Steve’s son, Daniel. The Bottomley family is well known and respected throughout the Anderson community, having offered wealth guidance and services for decades."
Stifel’s Anderson office is located at 33 W. 10th St., Suite 900, and can be reached by calling 765-649-2339.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.