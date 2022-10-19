LAPEL — The Lapel Show Choir, high school choir and middle school show choir will present a combined fall concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The evening will include music from the ‘50s through today’s pop favorites.
Highlights will include the show choir doing a choreographed arrangement of Santana’s “Smooth” and an up-tempo version of BTS’ “Butter.” The two high school choirs will combine to sing “Better Place” and the fun song, “Hernando’s Hideaway.”
From rock to rap, about 100 students will perform on the Lapel stage.
The finale will be the traditional patriotic salute to veterans. Lapel graduate Scott Cecil will sing “God Bless America,” and all students will sing “Salute to the Armed Forces”.
Admission will be $6 for adults and $3 for children of school age.
Lapel High School is at 1850 S. County Road 900 West.