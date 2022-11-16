ANDERSON — The Madison County 4-H Junior Leaders, a club comprised of 4-H members in grades 7-12, is donating $250 to each of the 10 high schools serving Madison County students.
The money will be used to bring Christmas joy to local families in need.
The club is dedicated to building communication, organization, self-responsibility, respect for others and teamwork in youth through community involvement.
To fund this community gift, Junior Leaders organized and staffed the food stand at the Madison County 4-H Fair.
“It takes a lot of grilled cheese sandwiches and drinks to make a profit of $2,500, but we had a great deal of help,” said Austin Sigler, president of the club.
During the fair, Junior Leaders also ran a food drive. From that, more than 7,000 pounds of food were distributed to local food banks and pantries.
While this community gift of $2,500 is a large portion of the profits from this year’s food stand, the Junior Leaders are in the process of constructing a process to provide small donations to various local nonprofits throughout the year.
According to club officer Brianna Lane, “Madison County is our home, and we are here to help where we can.”