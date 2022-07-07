ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County 4-H Fair will take place July 16-23 at the Madison County Fairgrounds on Ind. 9 in Alexandria.
The 4-H Fair is a community event that showcases the achievements and talents of 4-H member youth as they learn by doing.
This year the 4-H Fair will kick off with a dedication of the Gary Simmons’ Memorial Shelter at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Gary Simmons served for 19 years as Extension Educator and County Extension Director for Madison County until his passing in 2021.
He was devoted to the Madison County 4-H program and always made sure to have a shady tent available for fairgoers to rest on a hot day. Due to the generosity of the community, a permanent structure is being built at that same location. It will be used during the fair and will provide a gathering place and outdoor classroom for generations to come.
Another new event this year is a canned food drive. The Madison County 4-H Junior Leaders are excited to participate in a contest hosted by Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st to Fight the Hunger and Stock the Trailer. They will be collecting canned food at the Madison County 4-H Fair July 16-23 to distribute to local food pantries.
They are competing against ten other counties to see which group can donate the most pounds of food to local food pantries. They are competing for $3000 to enhance their local 4-H program.