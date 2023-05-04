INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy Award-winning musician, actor and New York Times best-selling author Rick Springfield will hit the road this summer on his “I Want My ’80s Tour” featuring special guests The Hooters, Paul Young and Tommy Tutone.
Springfield, owner of many hits including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “I’ve Done Everything for You,” is also an accomplished actor. For years he played the role of Noah Drake on the soap opera “General Hospital.”
Special guests Tommy Tutone, an American power pop band, will deliver their mega popular 1981 hit “867-5309/Jenny,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The concert will take place Saturday, Aug. 5, at White River State Park.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.